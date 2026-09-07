More than 20,000 immigrants arrive in Israel from over 100 countries in 2026

New French Jewish immigrants arrive at Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel on August 3, 2026. (Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Tel Aviv received the largest number of new immigrants, with 2,762, followed by Netanya with 2,224, Jerusalem with 2,134, and Haifa with 1,504.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

More than 20,000 immigrants from more than 100 countries arrived in Israel in 2026, according to figures released by the Ministry of Aliyah and Absorption and the Jewish Agency ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

“Especially in a complex and challenging year, the choice to immigrate to Israel and build a future here is a strong Zionist and national statement,” said Minister of Immigration and Absorption Ofir Sofer.

“The trend of immigration from Western countries is expected to continue and strengthen, and this is a national opportunity that the State of Israel cannot afford to miss.

Russia, France, and the United States were the leading countries of origin, with 5,685 immigrants arriving from Russia, 4,364 from France, and 3,333 from the United States. Britain followed with 975 immigrants.

Other significant numbers came from Ukraine, Belarus, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Georgia, South Africa, Germany, and Brazil.

Young adults accounted for 35% of the immigrants, with officials highlighting their contribution to Israel’s workforce and economy.

Children and teenagers up to age 17 accounted for 24%, while 18% were between 36 and 50. Ten percent were aged 66 or older.

The two oldest immigrants were 102-year-old residents of Russia and France, while the youngest was a two-week-old baby who arrived from Mexico with his family.

Tel Aviv received the largest number of new immigrants, with 2,762, followed by Netanya with 2,224, Jerusalem with 2,134, and Haifa with 1,504.

Israeli officials have pointed to rising antisemitism abroad and the ongoing war in Israel as factors reshaping who is choosing to move to Israel.

More than 28,000 Jews opened immigration files through the Jewish Agency’s Global Aliyah Center in Jerusalem, indicating growing interest in moving to Israel.

These figures represent people beginning or pursuing the immigration process, rather than additional immigrants who arrived during the year.

France recorded a 31.5% increase in files opened, the United States 17.1%, Britain 68%, Canada 10.7%, Australia 89.7% and South Africa 14.3%.

During the year, 414 immigrant doctors arrived in Israel and joined the country’s healthcare system.

The government and Jewish Agency also promoted professional training, employment programs, and initiatives designed to strengthen immigration to Israel’s northern and southern regions.

Jewish Agency Chairman Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog described immigration as an expression of confidence in Israel and the Jewish people.

“Immigration to Israel is a profound expression of unconditional love, of trust in the future of the State of Israel and in the power of the Jewish people to build here together the next chapter of the Zionist enterprise,” Almog said.

“This is the essence of Zionism.”

A study of international Jewish demographics released in May found that Israel could become home to the majority of the world’s Jews within the next decade.

At current growth rates, the report—released by the London-based Institute for Jewish Policy Research—projects that Israel could cross the symbolic threshold of being home to a majority of the world’s Jews as early as 2035.