WATCH: ‘Gaza must act now or lose two-state solution,’ says Board of Peace chief September 7, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-gaza-must-act-now-or-lose-two-state-solution-says-board-of-peace-chief/ Email Print Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov warned that Gaza must move forward with the roadmap—transitional governance, disarmament, and withdrawal—or risk losing the two-state solution entirely. Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace High Representative for Gaza: If Gaza continues the way it is now or does not move into implementing the roadmap and the comprehensive plan, the two-state solution will become practically impossible. With everything that is happening in… pic.twitter.com/48Tz8ohfNf — Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) September 7, 2026 Board of PeaceGazaNikolai MladenovTwo State Solution