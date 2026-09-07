Search

WATCH: ‘Gaza must act now or lose two-state solution,’ says Board of Peace chief

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-gaza-must-act-now-or-lose-two-state-solution-says-board-of-peace-chief/
Email Print

Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov warned that Gaza must move forward with the roadmap—transitional governance, disarmament, and withdrawal—or risk losing the two-state solution entirely.

>