WATCH: ‘Gaza must act now or lose two-state solution,’ says Board of Peace chief

Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov warned that Gaza must move forward with the roadmap—transitional governance, disarmament, and withdrawal—or risk losing the two-state solution entirely.

Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace High Representative for Gaza:

If Gaza continues the way it is now or does not move into implementing the roadmap and the comprehensive plan, the two-state solution will become practically impossible.

With everything that is happening in… pic.twitter.com/48Tz8ohfNf

— Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) September 7, 2026