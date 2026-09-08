Armed attacker arrested after lunging at Ohio Jewish gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton speaks at a primary election night campaign event after winning the party's nomination for governor on May 5, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Following the attacker’s arrest, police said they found two handguns and a set of brass knuckles in his possession, although no weapons were ever brandished or removed from their holsters.

By Sharon Udasin, JTA

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton, a Jewish Democrat, was unharmed following an attack by an armed individual at the sprawling Canfield Fair on Sunday.

Police arrested 38-year-old Patrick Havas, who had pushed his way through a crowd in a Democratic Party fairgrounds tent where she was speaking, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday evening.

“While attending the Canfield Fair, an armed individual lunged at Dr. Acton, injuring multiple people,” Addie Bullock, communications director for the Acton campaign, said in a statement.

“This kind of violence has no place in Ohio,” Bullock added. “Dr. Acton will always stand up to the chaos, hate, and vitriol that pits us against one another.”

Acton, who would be Ohio’s first Jewish governor if elected, is a former director of the Ohio Department of Health and completed residencies in both pediatrics and preventative medicine.

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, Acton’s opponent in the upcoming election, released a statement condemning the attack on Sunday.

His communications director, Connie Luck, stressed that “candidates should be able to meet with voters without having to worry about threats or violence.”

“What happened today is completely unacceptable and has no place in politics, and we hope that no one was hurt,” she added.

Havas had at first entered the fairgrounds tent and began recording Acton’s speech on his cell phone, but when he began pushing, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers confronted him, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the confrontation, two people were knocked to the ground and Havas was taken into custody by Canfield Fair police.

Following Havas’s arrest, police said they found two handguns and a set of brass knuckles in his possession, although no weapons were ever brandished or removed from their holsters.

Detectives on Sunday night added that they’d be continuing the investigation and would be filing charges after consulting with the Mahoning County Prosecutor.

The Canfield Fair, established in 1846, describes itself as the third-largest county fair nationwide.

The fairgrounds, located about 75 miles southeast of Cleveland, sits on 353 acres of land and houses more than 60 buildings.