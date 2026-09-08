WATCH: Legendary boxer and Israel supporter refuses to say ‘Free Palestine’ September 8, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-legendary-boxer-and-israel-supporter-refuses-to-say-free-palestine/ Email Print Famed boxer Floyd Mayweather, who has visited Israel several times in a show of solidarity since Oct. 7, refused a request to repeat a “Free Palestine” chant, showcasing his continued support for the Jewish state. UFC Heavyweight Sean Sharaf ran into Floyd Mayweather and tried getting him to say “Free Palestine” 🗣️ Sean: “Can I get a ‘Free Palestine’?” 🗣️ Floyd: “Who?” 🗣️ Sean: “Free Palestine. I’m Palestinian.” 🗣️ Floyd: “Ok. Good luck with everything you’re doing. I’m behind you.”… pic.twitter.com/fPtjvC3Tjb — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 8, 2026 floyd mayweatherFree Palestinepro-Israel