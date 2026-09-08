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WATCH: Legendary boxer and Israel supporter refuses to say ‘Free Palestine’

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Famed boxer Floyd Mayweather, who has visited Israel several times in a show of solidarity since Oct. 7, refused a request to repeat a “Free Palestine” chant, showcasing his continued support for the Jewish state.

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