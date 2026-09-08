Israel shuts British consulate, bars UK officials in sanctions retaliation

Sa’ar accused Britain’s Labour government of pursuing a hostile policy toward Israel.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel announced Tuesday it will close the British Consulate in Jerusalem and impose additional measures against Britain in response to new UK sanctions targeting Israel.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, with the agreement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said British representatives will also be removed from the International Gaza Support Center in Kiryat Gat, while British training of Palestinian Authority forces in Judea and Samaria through the “British Support Team in Ramallah” will be terminated.

Israel will also deny entry to 12 British elected representatives and other nationals it says are involved in antisemitic or anti-Israel activity or deny Israel’s right to exist.

Those barred include Jeremy Corbyn MP, Zarah Sultana MP, Naz Shah MP, Diane Abbott MP, Hannah Spencer MP, Carla Denyer MP, Sian Berry MP, Ellie Chowns MP, John McDonnell MP, Richard Burgon MP and Adrian Ramsay MP, as well as Fahad Ansari, director of Riverway to the Sea.

Sa’ar accused Britain’s Labour government of pursuing a hostile policy toward Israel and sharply rejected statements made by the British foreign secretary in Parliament.

“The accusations made today by the Foreign Secretary of the Labour Government in the British Parliament were outrageous lies,” Sa’ar said.

He also rejected British criticism of Israeli development plans in E1, saying the decision was made more than a year ago and that the tender process has been underway for many months.

Sa’ar said the latest sanctions followed other British measures against Israel since Labour took office in July 2024, including recognition of a Palestinian state in September 2025, restrictions on defense exports, sanctions against Israeli officials and entities, and suspension of free trade negotiations.

Israel could also retaliate against other countries that take similar action, Sa’ar said.

“Measures against Israel will not go unanswered.”