Iran war could outlast Trump’s presidency: Report

The United States and Iran have continued exchanging retaliatory strikes despite an April ceasefire.

By World Israel News Staff

Advisers to President Donald Trump have warned him that the conflict with Iran could continue throughout the remainder of his presidential term — and potentially beyond it, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Senior American officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have discussed the possibility with Trump in multiple conversations, according to the report.

Trump has backed away from an extensive military campaign against Iran, although there have been occasional flare-ups of intense fighting since the onset of a ceasefire in April 2026, following the outbreak of Operation Epic Fury two months earlier.

Instead, Trump has pursued a strategy of harsh sanctions against the Islamic Republic. His administration has argued that sustained economic pressure could eventually cause Iran’s economy to collapse and pave the way for the fall of the regime.

However, the Iranian regime has hardened its positions and has become increasingly unwilling to negotiate with Washington. Some senior Iranian officials have explicitly said they do not plan to return to talks with the United States until Trump leaves office.

The possibility of a prolonged conflict could therefore present a significant challenge for the Trump administration, which has sought to use economic pressure and limited military action to force Tehran to change course without becoming entangled in an open-ended war.

Responding to the Wall Street Journal report, a White House spokesman insisted that the United States was winning the conflict with Iran.

“President Trump has destroyed Iran’s military capabilities and is crippling what’s left of its abysmal economy with the most powerful naval blockade in world history and crushing sanctions,” the spokesperson said. “Only President Trump knows what he will do and when.”

In recent months, the conflict between the United States and Iran has involved low-level tit-for-tat retaliatory strikes. Washington has targeted Iranian strategic assets, while Iran has responded by striking U.S. military assets across the Middle East, particularly in the Gulf.

The status of the Strait of Hormuz has also remained uncertain. Reports about maritime activity in the critical waterway have been mixed, with the United States encouraging ships to use a route near Oman’s territorial waters.