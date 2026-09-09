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Trump knew — and didn’t object: US gave Britain green light to target Israel over Judea and Samaria

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President Donald Trump was briefed in advance on Britain’s sweeping measures against Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and did not ask London to hold off, according to a Western official cited by The Times of Israel.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham reportedly personally informed Trump of plans to ban imports from Israeli settlements and impose additional measures. “There was no request to hold off,” the official said. Secretary of State Marco Rubio likewise said Washington knew in advance but would not join the sanctions.

The revelation appears to undercut US Ambassador Mike Huckabee’s warning that Britain would face “significant” repercussions. A White House official later said Huckabee’s remarks were not coordinated with the administration, although a stronger US response could still follow.

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