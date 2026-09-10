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WATCH: Former hostage confronts anti-Israel supporter on video chat

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Rom Braslavski, a former hostage held by Hamas for two years in Gaza, joined an anonymous video chat site where he exposed the truth about Hamas’s brutal tactics and disregard for civilian casualties.

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