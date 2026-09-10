WATCH: Former hostage confronts anti-Israel supporter on video chat

Rom Braslavski, a former hostage held by Hamas for two years in Gaza, joined an anonymous video chat site where he exposed the truth about Hamas’s brutal tactics and disregard for civilian casualties.

2 years as a hostage in Gaza. Now I’m telling the world what I saw, what I heard, and what happened around me. You need to hear this. 🇮🇱#Gaza #Hostage #October7 #Israel pic.twitter.com/4qZf9J5IkF — Rom Braslavski (@RomBraslavski) September 9, 2026