IDF eliminates Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade commander, Rafah sniper chief



Yazouri had survived several previous Israeli attempts to kill him during the current war and in earlier years, according to the reports.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF announced Friday that it eliminated Muhammad Yazouri, commander of Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade, who the military said had directed attacks against Israeli civilians and troops and worked to rebuild the brigade after it suffered heavy losses during the war.

Yazouri was killed alongside Hudheifa Muammar, a company commander, and Muhammad Bahjat Rashi, a terrorist in the same brigade, according to the IDF.

Before becoming brigade commander, Yazouri served in several senior positions within the Khan Younis Brigade.

His previous roles included deputy commander, commander of the Combat Support Battalion and head of the brigade’s Intelligence Department.

In recent months, Yazouri oversaw the activities of terrorists in the brigade and directed attacks targeting Israeli civilians and IDF troops, the military said.

He also worked to advance dozens of planned attacks against Israeli forces and sought to restore the brigade’s capabilities following its losses during the war.

Arab media reports said Yazouri had held additional leadership positions for years in the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing. Those positions included command of an intelligence apparatus that the reports said participated in preparations for the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.

Yazouri had survived several previous Israeli attempts to kill him during the current war and in earlier years, according to the reports.

In 2021, he was reportedly with Yahya Sinwar, then Hamas’ leader in Gaza, and Sinwar’s brother Mohammed during an Israeli attempt to target them.

The IDF separately announced the elimination of Moamen Jabr Al-Sayed Abu Labda, head of a sniper cell in Hamas’ Rafah Brigade.

The military said Abu Labda conducted sniper training across Gaza intended to target Israeli civilians and IDF troops. He also attempted to rebuild Hamas’ capabilities in what the IDF described as systematic violations of the ceasefire.

The military said Abu Labda was eliminated to remove the threat he posed.