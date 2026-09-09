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WATCH: Iran shows off captured US underwater unmanned vehicle

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Iranian media released footage of what the IRGC claims is an American Dive-LD unmanned submarine, a 19-foot Anduril-made vessel capable of diving to depths of 6,000 meters and operating for up to 10 days.

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