WATCH: Iran shows off captured US underwater unmanned vehicle

Iranian media released footage of what the IRGC claims is an American Dive-LD unmanned submarine, a 19-foot Anduril-made vessel capable of diving to depths of 6,000 meters and operating for up to 10 days.

Footage released by Iranian media shows what the IRGC claims is an American Dive-LD unmanned submarine captured today. Iran says the vessel is now in its possession. pic.twitter.com/POWlEHHnd5 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 8, 2026