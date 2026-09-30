US pulls all forces from Iraq after 20 years

A U.S. Marine carries a sand bag during the reinforcement of the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP/U.S. Marine Corps/Sgt. Kyle C. Talbot)

The Americans first evacuated their force concentrations from the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in the country’s north.

By Eliana Fleming, JFeed

In a historic move that took the rest of the world by surprise, the United States has begun a complete evacuation of its forces from Iraq, where American troops have been stationed for more than two decades since the invasion following the September 11 attacks.

Quietly and in near-secrecy, the United States is executing a maneuver that could reshape the entire regional order.

After more than twenty years of direct military presence on Iraqi soil and on Iran’s western border, America is withdrawing all its forces from the country, along with other Western coalition partners.

According to reports from inside the country, the groundwork for the move was laid over an extended period, and implementation began in recent days.

Based on footage circulating on social media, the withdrawal accelerated sharply over the past 48 hours.

The Americans first evacuated their force concentrations from the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in the country’s north, a move that drew sharp criticism from the Kurds, who are being abandoned by the United States not for the first time.

According to sources on the ground, all American units and bases have begun evacuating, with forces now concentrating around Najaf International Airport in Baghdad, which will serve as the main exit route for troops and equipment.

Iraq’s defense minister was the first to officially confirm the reports, responding to concerns:

“The defense capabilities of our country are intact, with significant stockpiles of armament, equipment, and capacity-building. The borders are being rebuilt and secured with advanced capabilities. Today’s Iraq is completely different from what it was.”

Shortly after the Iraqi confirmation, Italian officials also announced they would withdraw their remaining forces from the country, and other members of the Iraqi coalition are expected to follow.

Meanwhile, according to sources within the regime, the American withdrawal is a “resounding victory” that opens the door to expanding Iranian influence over Iraq.

The regime already maintains militias and considerable sway in the country, influence that is hard to imagine not expanding once the United States leaves the territory for good.

The last American soldiers in Iraq are expected to depart by Wednesday, ending a military presence that lasted more than two decades.