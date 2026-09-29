Iran offers bounties of up to $40,000 for capturing, killing US troops

The offer was described in the context of a potential US ground invasion of Iran.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Iran’s army is offering rewards of up to $40,000 to Iranian women who capture a US military serviceman during a hypothetical American ground invasion, Iranian Army representative General Mohammad Akraminia said.

Under the proposed reward system, anyone who captures a US soldier who enters Iranian territory, or provides the soldier’s body, would receive 50 billion rials, approximately $20,000, Akraminia said, according to SNN.

A woman carrying out the same action would qualify for twice that amount, with the payment rising to 100 billion rials, or about $40,000.

Akraminia said the money originated with people who wanted to contribute financially to fighting the United States because they were unable to participate themselves.

“It dates back to a time when people, benefactors, wanted to participate in this jihad against the American enemy but lacked the physical capacity to fight,” Akraminia said in the video. “They declared that they could provide financial assistance and make the necessary funds available.”

The offer was described in the context of a potential US ground invasion of Iran rather than an existing deployment of American troops inside Iranian territory.

Akraminia also raised the possibility that the payments could extend beyond Iranian citizens.

People elsewhere in the region who capture or kill a US serviceman could potentially receive the same financial reward, he said.

“Furthermore, I believe that if people from countries in the region were to do the same, that is, succeed in taking down or capturing an American soldier, we could award this prize to them as well,” Akraminia said.

Iranian military officials have previously announced financial incentives for capturing or killing US troops.

In August, Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami announced a $30,000 reward for citizens who capture or kill a US soldier.