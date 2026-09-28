Hamas is rebuilding its terror army, report says

Hamas gunmen march and display weapons in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP/ Hatem Moussa)

Although rocket launches are not currently being carried out due to fear of a severe Israeli response, the manufacturing capability itself remains active and real.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Hamas has taken severe and systemic blows during the fighting in the Gaza Strip, but its military and organizational capabilities are far from eliminated.

According to a report by Channel 12 correspondent Ohad Hemo, the organization is operating a series of mechanisms to preserve its strength, restore infrastructure, and prepare for the day after.

According to the report, Hamas’s armed manpower is currently estimated at between 25,000 and 30,000 fighters.

At the same time, the organization continues to actively maintain and strengthen existing tunnel routes, particularly in areas beyond the “yellow line” marking IDF-controlled zones.

Hamas is also operating lathes to manufacture rockets in areas where the IDF has not yet maneuvered and inside civilian population centers.

Although rocket launches are not currently being carried out due to fear of a severe Israeli response, the manufacturing capability itself remains active and real.

Another disturbing phenomenon revealed in Hemo’s report is the organization’s attempt to create encrypted “weapons reserves.”

Recently, Hamas has begun distributing weapons to some Gaza residents who are not official members of the military wing.

The security establishment assesses that this is a calculated step aimed at keeping weapons available in the hands of the organization’s supporters, even in a scenario where Hamas is required in the future to hand over the official weapons in its possession.

Another channel of empowerment that remains active is the smuggling of military equipment by drones from Egyptian territory.

Although there is currently no precise estimate of the volume of smuggled equipment, the very continuation of the phenomenon indicates unceasing efforts by the organization to restore its capabilities, which have suffered severe damage.

According to the Channel 12 report, the cumulative picture is of an organization that has been severely damaged but still holds tens of thousands of fighters, underground infrastructure, local manufacturing capability, and active smuggling channels.