WATCH: Iran shows off newly-captured US underwater drone

Iranian media broadcast footage of a captured U.S. Navy Remus 600 unmanned underwater vehicle, flaunting the second American drone of its kind that Iranian forces have seized.

The IRGC Navy announced the capture of a US Navy Remus 600 UUV (Unmanned Underwater Vehicle) in the Strait of Hormuz.

This is the second UUV captured, with the first one being Dive-LD, on September 11th 2026. pic.twitter.com/dQHk51WGSM

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 27, 2026