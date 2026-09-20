Houthis fire ballistic missile at Riyadh

Regional sources reported that Saudi Arabia is running low on missile interceptors and has turned to France, Britain, Pakistan, and Egypt for air defense support.

By Bianca Jones, JFeed

The Saudi-led coalition confirmed that Houthi terrorists in Yemen attempted to strike the capital Riyadh with a ballistic missile, marking the first attempted attack on the city since the latest escalation in the war with the Iran-backed terror organization.

According to the official statement, the missile was successfully intercepted in the early morning hours.

Riyadh residents reported hearing an explosion, and a column of smoke was later seen near the airport.

No casualties or damage were reported.

The coalition added that the Houthis also attempted to target civilian infrastructure in the Red Sea port city of Yanbu, a terminal of a major Saudi oil pipeline, as well as the cities of Taif, Bish, and Farasan, but those attempts were thwarted. Additional details were not provided.

The Houthis claimed earlier, without presenting evidence, that they struck “sensitive sites” in Riyadh and facilities belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco in Yanbu, causing “massive fires.”

Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, did not respond to requests for comment.

Houthi military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the organization attacked using cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones.

According to him, Saudi Arabia attempted to strike the Houthi-controlled city of Sanaa in Yemen, though he did not elaborate. The claims could not be independently verified.

The escalating conflict near a critical global shipping route is adding fresh pressure on markets.

Recent days have seen a series of escalations: on Thursday, the first civilian casualty was reported when debris from an intercepted Houthi drone killed a Yemeni resident in Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia claimed the Houthis attempted to attack Mecca, Islam’s holiest city, with a drone that was intercepted, calling the security of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthplace a “red line.”

The Houthis vehemently denied the accusation.

The United States, a close Saudi ally, has signaled it does not currently have a confrontation with the Houthis.

Regional sources reported that Saudi Arabia is running low on missile interceptors and has instead turned to France, Britain, Pakistan, and Egypt for air defense support.

Meanwhile, fighting inside Yemen itself has intensified between the Houthis and the internationally recognized government backed by Saudi Arabia.

The terrorists seized control of the western coastal strip about a week ago, capturing the port city of Mokha and islands in the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea.

Control of the strait has improved the Houthis’ ability to monitor passing ships, though the organization has declared it is targeting only Saudi vessels.

The fighting in Yemen also marks a return to a devastating civil war after four years of relative calm.