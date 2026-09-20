Right-wing Austrian party apologizes for Holocaust, calls for moving embassy to Jerusalem

Austrian party with ties to the far-right pushes to reset relationship with Jews and Israel, calling to recognize Israel’s historic ties to Judea and Samaria and warning of the rise in antisemitism in Europe.

By World Israel News Staff

The leader of an Austrian political party with historic ties to the far-right has signaled his intent to reset his faction’s relationship with Jews and Israel, blasting the rise in antisemitism while pushing for Vienna to relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Speaking at a conference in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday, Austrian Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl acknowledged Austria’s responsibility for the persecution and murder of Jews during the Second World War and extended an apology to Jewish victims of Nazism, their descendants and the Jewish people.

Kickl also condemned the October 7 Hamas massacre and pledged to move his country’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem if he becomes chancellor, prompting a welcoming response from the Israeli government.

Israel has hitherto maintained a policy of avoiding formal engagement with the Austrian Freedom Party over its Nazi origins and subsequent controversies involved antisemitism.

Kickl told the gathering that his party would confront antisemitism and protect Jewish life in Austria, while acknowledging the historical responsibilities arising from the country’s Nazi past.

“We take responsibility for today and tomorrow,” he declared, adding that the fight against antisemitism and anti-Zionism would be incorporated into the program of any government he leads.

“October 7 was the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. It was a crime against humanity, not resistance,” he added.

Kickl warned that antisemitism was increasing across Europe and argued that European governments needed to strengthen protections for Jewish communities.

He pledged that a future Freedom Party-led government would make combating antisemitism and safeguarding Jewish life central elements of its domestic policy.

He also announced that the party’s leadership had unanimously adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.

Turning to Israel, Kickl reaffirmed his support for the country’s right to exist and defend itself, recognized the Jewish people’s historical connection to Judea and Samaria, and pledged to relocate Austria’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem if he takes office.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar welcomed Kickl’s statements but emphasized that rebuilding trust would require concrete action rather than declarations alone.

“Against the backdrop of the complex history, Israel views these statements as an important and positive development,” the foreign minister said, emphasizing that building trust would also require translating commitments into action.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli went further, describing the speech as a “historic turning point” in relations between the Freedom Party, Israel and the Jewish people.

The conference, organized by Freedom Party European Parliament lawmaker Harald Vilimsky, focused on the threats posed by Islamism and antisemitism to European societies.

Vilimsky, who has made repeated visits to Israel and worked to develop relations with senior Israeli officials, described the gathering as a foundation for normalizing ties between his party and Israel.

The conference was attended by Likud representatives as the Israeli party continues expanding its contacts with members of the European Parliament’s Patriots for Europe political group.

Kickl welcomed those developing relations, saying that Likud had progressed from observer status to becoming a partner in the broader political alliance.

Benjamin Nägele, secretary-general of Vienna’s Jewish community, downplayed Kickl’s statement.

“Credibility is measured not by performances in Strasbourg, but by behavior and decisions in Vienna,” he said.

Founded in 1956, the Freedom Party’s first leader, Anton Reinthaller, was a former Nazi agriculture minister and SS officer. His successor, Friedrich Peter, had also served in the SS.

The party has since sought to reposition itself on several issues, including its relationship with Israel, but continues to face criticism over antisemitic incidents and associations with nationalist groups.

Its political position has also strengthened considerably in recent years.

The Freedom Party finished first in Austria’s September 2024 parliamentary election, receiving approximately 28.8% of the vote and winning 57 seats, although it ultimately remained outside the government.