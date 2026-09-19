Iran sets terms for ending US war, awaits Trump’s response

Rezaei said he believes the Houthis are also seeking an agreement with Saudi Arabia.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Iran has sent the US its conditions for returning to negotiations aimed at ending the war, demanding an end to hostilities on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian funds, and an end to the US naval blockade, Iran’s security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, said Saturday.

Rezaei told Al Jazeera that Tehran had transmitted the conditions to Washington through Qatar and was awaiting a response from President Donald Trump.

Pakistan has also served as an intermediary in communicating Iran’s position to the US.

Tehran has concluded that it needs to alter its approach toward Washington following the US withdrawal from the memorandum of understanding, Rezaei said.

Discussing Iran’s military position, the security chief said Tehran understands vulnerabilities within the US military and is better prepared than ever to respond to American airstrikes.

Iran recently tested an anti-ship missile near a US aircraft carrier, he added.

Rezaei also addressed the escalating conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, saying Tehran wants the fighting to end.

He said he believes the Houthis are also seeking an agreement with Saudi Arabia.

His comments came as the Houthis carried out another round of attacks against Saudi Arabia.

The group claimed responsibility Saturday for missile and drone attacks targeting sensitive sites in Riyadh and an Aramco facility in the port city of Yanbu.

The claim followed a fire at a fuel depot near King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital that firefighters extinguished hours earlier.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group used ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones in the attacks.

The latest strikes came as Iran is seeking a US response to the conditions it has presented for resuming negotiations and ending the war.