War escalates as Iran attacks Jordan, eight tankers, two US vessels and claims capture of American unmanned submarine

The confrontation between Washington and Tehran escalated sharply overnight, with Iran launching a major ballistic missile attack toward a US base in Jordan and claiming attacks on two American vessels and eight oil tankers in the Gulf. Jordan said 20 Iranian missiles entered its airspace, with 18 intercepted and two falling in unpopulated areas, causing no casualties. The US has not confirmed Iran’s claim that American vessels were struck.

The IRGC also claimed it captured a US unmanned submarine at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian media identified it as a Dive-LD autonomous underwater vehicle capable of surveillance, seabed mapping and mine-countermeasure missions. The Pentagon acknowledged losing an underwater drone but said it had malfunctioned more than a day earlier, carried no classified equipment , and was an older model.

The maritime escalation follows CENTCOM’s destruction of five Iranian crude-oil tankers, as a “tanker-for-tanker” confrontation intensifies around the Strait of Hormuz. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Tehran that every attempt to attack US warships would carry a price: “For every time they do that or try to do that, they’re going to lose tankers.”