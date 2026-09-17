Zini says Israel will reach October 7 terrorists ‘in every corner of the globe’

Zini: “We pursued, we are pursuing, and we will continue to pursue you down to the last co-conspirator.”



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Shin Bet chief David Zini vowed Thursday that Israel would pursue every terrorist involved in the October 7 massacre, saying at a ceremony honoring agency operatives that neither distance nor the passage of time would shield those responsible.

Zini, head of Israel’s Security Agency, directed his warning at those who planned and carried out the attack, as well as others who participated in it or seek Israel’s destruction.

“There is no place in the world too far, there is no forgiveness, and there is no expiration date,” he said.

Israeli security forces would continue searching for everyone involved until reaching the last participant, Zini said.

“We pursued, we are pursuing, and we will continue to pursue you down to the last co-conspirator,” he said.

Zini said those responsible would not be protected by hiding underground, operating from concealed facilities or seeking refuge outside the region.

“The long and determined arm of the Israeli defense establishment will reach all who harm us – deep in a tunnel, in concealed command centers, and in every corner of the globe,” he said.

“This is our sacred duty to the nation and for humanity,” Zini added.

His remarks came during a ceremony recognizing 18 Shin Bet operatives, including three women, for their work across several areas of the agency’s operations.

Among those receiving awards were operatives who fought Iran and Hamas, agents involved in thwarting terrorists in the West Bank and personnel working to protect Israel’s cybersecurity.

Turning to the award recipients, Zini pointed to their achievements as evidence of the Shin Bet’s ability to recover from failures and strengthen its operations.

“You are the proof that even from a great fall, we can rise up, improve, [and] flourish,” Zini told them.

He said the agency was continuing to adapt while carrying out its security responsibilities.

“This agency rises, learns, and wins every day,” Zini said.