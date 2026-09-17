British MP apologizes after calling for ‘military action’ against Israel

A Labour spokesperson called Ali’s comments “unacceptable,” noting that he had issued an “unreserved” public apology.

By JNS

British Labour MP Tahir Ali apologized on Wednesday after calling for “military action” against Israel during a House of Commons debate on Monday, remarks Labour said were unacceptable and for which he received a formal warning from the party’s chief whip.

Ali, who represents Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley, questioned why Israel should not be disarmed while lawmakers discussed the Hamas terror group’s disarmament as part of a lasting Israeli-Palestinian settlement.

He said previous British governments had intervened in the Middle East over human rights abuses and trade routes and asked whether it was time to take military action against Israel.

Ali called for Israel’s “disarmament, given the atrocities that have been committed” in Gaza.

He continued: “Previous governments have intervened in the Middle East to take action on human rights abuses and protect international trade routes. Is it not about time that military action was taken against Israel as well?”

🚨 Labour MP calls for UK ‘military action’ against Israel Tahir Ali, who represents Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley, used a parliamentary debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to call for “military action” to be taken against the Jewish state. He intervened during a… pic.twitter.com/cEOZ9iwxso — The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) September 15, 2026

Ali followed up Tuesday with an X post reiterating his argument, but later deleted the post and a video of his parliamentary remarks.

He apologized on Wednesday, saying his remarks “wrongly gave the impression” that he supported the use of military force against Israel.

“Those are not my views, and I apologize unreservedly,” Ali wrote, adding that he does not support military action anywhere in the Middle East and has long campaigned for peace and conflict resolution.

A Labour spokesperson called Ali’s comments “unacceptable,” noting that he had issued an “unreserved” public apology.

“The Chief Whip has formally warned him and reminded him of the standards of conduct expected of Labour MPs,” said the spokesperson.

His remarks also drew criticism from Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, who wrote on X that Ali “sounds more like a member of al-Qaeda than a member of the British Parliament,” adding that “remigration is the most appropriate solution.”