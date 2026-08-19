WATCH: Are you suffering from Israel Derangement Syndrome? August 19, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-are-you-suffering-from-israel-derangement-syndrome/ Email Print Dozens of political commentators and analysts have blamed Israel for every issue in the world, despite having no evidence to support their outlandish claims. Israel Derangement Syndrome is a global pandemic. Thankfully there’s a cure: pic.twitter.com/MIdOCm0YDf — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) August 16, 2026 anti-IsraelAntisemitismIDS