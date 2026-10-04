WATCH: Israelis dance on Nova grounds on Simchat Torah to honor victims October 4, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israelis-dance-on-nova-grounds-on-simchat-torah-to-honor-victims/ Email Print Dozens of Israelis gathered at the Nova festival site this Simchat Torah, dancing and singing with Torah scrolls to honor the victims murdered there on October 7, nearly three years ago. Simchat Torah at the Nova Music Festival, Site of the October 7 Massacre And they danced again…🇮🇱💙 pic.twitter.com/uJWeZc10vt — DEFENDERS OF ISRAEL (@Israeli_Sniper) October 4, 2026 🔖❤️ Tres años después, volvieron a bailar en Nova. Las Hakafot son siete vueltas que se hacen con un Sefer Tora en Simjá Torá, pero las Shniyot —las “segundas Hakafot”— son una tradición especialmente arraigada en Israel: al terminar Simjá Torá y finalizar Yom Tov, se vuelve a… pic.twitter.com/390SFNnptT — @IsraelVive (@IsraelVive1948) October 3, 2026 dancingNova FestivalSimchat Torah