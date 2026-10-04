WATCH: Israelis dance on Nova grounds on Simchat Torah to honor victims

Dozens of Israelis gathered at the Nova festival site this Simchat Torah, dancing and singing with Torah scrolls to honor the victims murdered there on October 7, nearly three years ago.

Simchat Torah at the Nova Music Festival, Site of the October 7 Massacre And they danced again…🇮🇱💙 pic.twitter.com/uJWeZc10vt — DEFENDERS OF ISRAEL (@Israeli_Sniper) October 4, 2026