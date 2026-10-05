Closure in Judea, Samaria for Oct. 7 memorial

Israeli soldiers guard a checkpoint near the village of Deir Nidam, in Samaria. (Flash90)

The IDF is preparing to reinforce forces in various sectors and elevate readiness levels across all fronts, similar to measures taken in the past during holiday periods and sensitive security events.

By Eliana Fleming, JFeed

Defense Minister Israel Katz has accepted the IDF’s recommendation and ordered a general closure on Judea and Samaria, along with the sealing of Gaza Strip crossings, on October 5 and 7.

The decision was made following a security assessment ahead of the memorial days marking the events of October 7.

According to the directive, exceptions to the Judea and Samaria crossings will be granted only in extraordinary cases and subject to approval by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

Movement will be permitted for essential workers from Judea and Samaria in the health sector, as well as in cases where the state has a commitment to the High Court, or for needs related to the seam zone.

The closure decision comes as the security establishment raises its alert level ahead of the memorial days.

The IDF is preparing to reinforce forces in various sectors and elevate readiness levels across all fronts, similar to measures taken in the past during holiday periods and sensitive security events.

Security officials emphasize that the move is intended to prevent security incidents and ensure the safety of civilians and forces on the ground.

The closure is expected to remain in effect during the memorial days and will be lifted according to the security assessment.