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WATCH: Bill Maher scoffs at media ignoring flydubai hijacking’s jihadist origin

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TV host Bill Maher mocked the mainstream media for dragging their feet on calling the flydubai hijacking terrorism while swallowing Hamas propaganda that labels Israel’s actions in Gaza a genocide.

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