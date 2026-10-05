WATCH: Bill Maher scoffs at media ignoring flydubai hijacking’s jihadist origin October 5, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-bill-maher-scoffs-at-media-ignoring-flydubai-hijackings-jihadist-origin/ Email Print TV host Bill Maher mocked the mainstream media for dragging their feet on calling the flydubai hijacking terrorism while swallowing Hamas propaganda that labels Israel’s actions in Gaza a genocide. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/nphlM1LHsxso7VOK.mp4 Bill MaherFlyDubaiTerrorism