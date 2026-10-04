Trump weighs in on ‘Gays for Palestine’

At rally in Alabama, President Trump takes aim at Queers for Palestine, joking that members should be sent to Gaza “to negotiate.”

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump mocked far-left LGBT supporters of the Hamas terror organization during a campaign rally in Mobile, Alabama, pointing to the radical Islamist group’s treatment of homosexuals in the Gaza Strip.

“Gays for Palestine, how about that?” Trump told supporters.

“Do you know what they do to gay people in that part of the world?” he said.

Trump then suggested that such activists should travel to the region.

“Let’s send them over someday to negotiate. You’ll never see them again,” he said. “I don’t want to tell you what they do, but they do things you wouldn’t believe.”

The remarks came as Trump campaigned ahead of the November midterm elections, urging Republican voters to turn out despite his name not appearing on the ballot.

Anti-Israel LGBT activists have for years demonstrated against the Jewish state using names and slogans such as “Queers for Palestine” and “Gays for Gaza,” with a sharp increase in such demonstrations following the October 7, 2023, invasion of Israel.

While homosexuality is not prohibited by law in areas of Judea and Samaria administered by the Palestinian Authority, human rights groups, including HIAS, say LGBT Palestinians face regular discrimination, harassment, and even violence inside the PA.

Homosexuality is banned in the Gaza Strip, with violators facing up to 10 years in prison, though there are documented cases of Hamas torturing and executing accused individuals.

Trump’s comments were delivered during a broader midterm campaign speech in which he urged supporters to treat the upcoming elections as though he were personally on the ballot.

“Pretend I’m running,” Trump told the crowd as Republicans seek to maintain control of both the House and the Senate in the November elections.