‘I guess I’m a secret Nazi’ – Tucker Carlson pushes pro-Nazi historic revisionism

Far-right podcaster says Britain was mistaken to declare war on Germany during WWII, justifies Hitler’s invasion of Poland.

By World Israel News Staff

Far-right podcaster Tucker Carlson questioned whether Britain should have entered World War II against Nazi Germany during a tense exchange with former British cabinet minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, prompting a public rebuke from the former lawmaker and criticism from prominent US conservatives.

The dispute unfolded during a wide-ranging interview released Friday that initially focused on Britain’s military preparedness, the war in Ukraine and the possibility of a future confrontation with Russia.

The discussion shifted to World War II as the two debated civilian casualties in wartime.

“I’ve never understood why fight the Second World War in the first place,” Carlson said.

Rees-Mogg responded that Adolf Hitler had demonstrated an intention to continue expanding German territory and argued that Britain ultimately had little choice but to confront Nazi Germany.

Carlson said he was “certainly not here defending Hitler,” even as he appeared to justify Germany’s actions.

“Hitler said that fifteen percent of Poland was once Germany, and it was given to Poland at the Treaty of Versailles,” Carlson said.

“That was German territory with Germans in it. That was [Hitler’s] case. And by the way, that was true.”

He argued that Britain ultimately sacrificed its empire, wealth and international position as a consequence of the war.

Rees-Mogg pushed back, reminding Carlson that Britain had committed itself to Poland and describing the struggle against Nazi Germany as “the classic good versus evil.”

Carlson repeatedly asked whether Britain was actually better off because it had fought and defeated Germany.

“We did the right thing,” Rees-Mogg replied. “Otherwise we’d be speaking German.”

Downplaying the significance of a Nazi conquest of Britain and victory in the war, Carlson responded: “Who cares? There are a lot of people in Britain who can’t speak English. It would be nice to have, at least, a European language spoken in your country.”

The exchange became sharper when Rees-Mogg directly challenged Carlson’s discussion of Hitler.

“I’m very surprised you’re verging on defending Hitler,” he said.

Carlson responded sarcastically that he was a “secret Nazi,” before immediately rejecting the characterization and saying he was attempting to examine the causes and consequences of the war.

Carlson’s remarks quickly drew criticism from several prominent figures on the American right.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz rejected the suggestion that Britain had been wrong to fight, saying Britain and the United States were both better off for defeating Nazi Germany.

“The world would be much worse off if the Nazis had won WWII,” Cruz said.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee was more sharply critical, accusing Carlson of arguing that Britain should have allowed Nazi Germany to dominate Europe and pointing to the millions murdered by Hitler’s regime.

“When it seemed impossible for Toxic Tucker to descend deeper into the sewer here he goes opining that UK should have let Nazis take over. Forget that Hitler murdered 11 million people? I thought Tucker was against killing? He needs help. Serious help,” Huckabee wrote on his X account on Saturday.