2,347 Israelis killed since October 7 invasion

Flowers and an Israeli flag are placed on the grave of a fallen Israeli soldier at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem on the eve of Israel’s Memorial Day, April 20, 2026. (Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

87,286 civilian victims recognized since Hamas invasion in 2023, with tens of thousands of Israelis left disabled.

By World Israel News Staff

Three years after Hamas launched its invasion of southern Israel, new government figures show that a total of 2,347 Israelis and foreign residents in Israel have been killed in the ensuing wars since the morning of October 7, 2023, including 1,318 Israeli security personnel and 1,029 civilians.

The figures, released ahead of the third anniversary of the attack, offer one of the broadest official assessments yet of the human toll of the war and its aftermath, encompassing deaths, injuries and thousands of families drawn into Israel’s circle of bereavement.

Of the 1,318 members of the security services added to Israel’s official list of fallen since October 7, 1,153 were IDF personnel, including 43 members of local civilian security squads.

Another 116 were Israel Police officers, nine served with the Shin Bet security agency, 11 served in the Israel Prison Service and five were members of the Fire and Rescue Service. The total also includes 24 disabled veterans who subsequently died as a result of injuries connected to the war.

The deaths occurred across the fighting that began with the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel and subsequently extended to the Gaza Strip, Israel’s northern border, Lebanon and Judea and Samaria.

The Defense Ministry said more than 7,150 relatives have joined the community of bereaved military and security families over the past three years. They include 2,143 bereaved parents, 355 widows, 880 orphans and 3,772 brothers and sisters who lost a sibling.

“The State of Israel owes a moral debt to those who gave their lives during this tragedy,” said Aryeh Moalem, who heads the Defense Ministry’s Families, Commemoration and Heritage Department.

Separate figures covering civilian victims show that 1,029 civilians have been killed in terrorist attacks since October 7, including 668 men and 361 women. Eighty-eight of those killed were foreign nationals.

Children and teenagers accounted for 63 of the civilian fatalities. Six were three years old or younger, five were between four and six, six were aged seven to 10, 19 were between 11 and 14 and 27 were between 15 and 18.

The overwhelming majority of the initial civilian death toll came on October 7 itself, when 778 civilians were killed, including 70 foreign nationals.

Another 251 civilians were killed in terrorist attacks over the following three years.

The scale of the war’s impact extends far beyond those killed.

The National Insurance Institute has recognized 87,286 civilians as victims of hostile actions since October 7. More than 40,000 have already been formally recognized as having a disability stemming from their injuries.

Psychological trauma accounts for the largest share of those cases.

A total of 34,878 people have been recognized on the basis of psychological injuries, while 3,171 were recognized for physical injuries and another 2,355 for a combination of physical and psychological harm.

Twenty-four victims have undergone amputations.

The civilian deaths have also produced a widening circle of bereavement. Since October 7, 1,216 people have lost a parent, including 345 children who are still under 18. Another 300 people have been widowed.

The figures also count 1,204 bereaved parents, including 156 who were left without any surviving children, as well as 2,281 people who lost a brother or sister.

The state has expanded rehabilitation, welfare and emotional-support programs during the war as the number of people requiring long-term assistance has risen sharply.

Hundreds of therapists and additional welfare personnel have been brought into programs serving bereaved families and those injured in the conflict.

National Insurance acting director-general Tzvika Cohen said employees would continue providing “assistance, treatment, rights and rehabilitation to citizens” as the consequences of the war continue to be felt.