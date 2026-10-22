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WATCH: UNRWA teacher from Gaza exposes curriculum steeped in terror and hate

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An UNRWA teacher from Gaza disclosed that the curriculum taught to Palestinian children is rife with violence, terrorism, and radical Islam, adding that other teachers are brainwashing the children to keep hating Israel.

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