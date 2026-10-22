WATCH: UNRWA teacher from Gaza exposes curriculum steeped in terror and hate October 22, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-unrwa-teacher-from-gaza-exposes-curriculum-steeped-in-terror-and-hate/ Email Print An UNRWA teacher from Gaza disclosed that the curriculum taught to Palestinian children is rife with violence, terrorism, and radical Islam, adding that other teachers are brainwashing the children to keep hating Israel. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/QOK3-pzmV-dHBe3F.mp4 GazaHamasUNRWA