WATCH: Israelis aboard flydubai plane recall efforts to retake the aircraft – ‘Like lions’ October 5, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israelis-aboard-flydubai-plane-recall-efforts-to-retake-the-aircraft-like-lions/ Email Print Israeli passengers from the flydubai hijacking recall the enormous strength they summoned while fighting the pilot to retake control of the plane, likening themselves to animals in a frenzy. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/cjKRmGcSPpVqOy5N.mp4 FlyDubaihijackingisraelis