WATCH: US bombers depart Fairford amid Iran terror plot investigation October 4, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-bombers-depart-fairford-amid-iran-terror-plot-investigation/ Email Print At least 10 B-1B Lancer bombers were seen departing RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom and heading back to the United States, ending an extended deployment to fight Iran. U.S. BOMBERS LEAVE UK 8 of the 12 B 1B bombers deployed to RAF Fairford have now departed for the U.S. It remains unclear whether replacement aircraft will be sent. Footage: @Saint1Mil pic.twitter.com/aKKQx6p69T — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 4, 2026 At least 10 USAF B-1B Lancer bombers left RAF Fairford today for bases in the United States. The aircraft had been stationed in the U.K. for the Iran war. pic.twitter.com/5BOnwhcF5K — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 4, 2026 B-1 LancerFairfordUnited Kingdom