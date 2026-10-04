WATCH: US bombers depart Fairford amid Iran terror plot investigation

At least 10 B-1B Lancer bombers were seen departing RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom and heading back to the United States, ending an extended deployment to fight Iran.

U.S. BOMBERS LEAVE UK

8 of the 12 B 1B bombers deployed to RAF Fairford have now departed for the U.S.

It remains unclear whether replacement aircraft will be sent.

Footage: @Saint1Mil pic.twitter.com/aKKQx6p69T

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 4, 2026