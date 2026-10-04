Flydubai probe expands to crew as UAE investigates possible accomplice in terror attack

Emirati authorities now investigating the possibility that the Omani co-pilot who tried to hijack a flight to Tel Aviv may have had an accomplice onboard.

By World Israel News Staff

The investigation into the attempted terror attack aboard a Flydubai flight to Israel has widened to examine whether Omani co-pilot Hammam al-Hammami received assistance from another member of the aircraft’s crew, Galei Tzahal reported over the weekend, as new passenger testimony raises questions about events outside the cockpit during the attack.

Emirati authorities are examining the conduct of the six other crew members who were aboard Flight FZ1073 in addition to al-Hammami and Indian captain Smit Machchhar, including whether anyone knowingly assisted the terrorist before or during his attempt to seize control of the aircraft.

No crew member has been accused of participating in the plot, and Israeli security officials currently believe al-Hammami likely acted alone. Israeli investigators are leaving the examination of possible crew involvement primarily to their Emirati counterparts.

One focus of the investigation is the account of Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayun, who rushed toward the cockpit after al-Hammami attacked Machchhar with an emergency crash axe.

Hayun said that when he reached the cockpit, he found a crew member in a white shirt standing immediately outside the door and holding its handle.

“I don’t know whether he was trying to keep the door closed or open it,” Hayun recalled.

Hayun said he moved the crew member aside and opened the cockpit door. The man did not resist.

Inside, Hayun found the badly wounded captain near the door and al-Hammami leaning over the center console between the pilots’ seats and attempting to damage the aircraft’s controls.

Hayun grabbed al-Hammami and pulled him away as other Israeli passengers joined the struggle and subdued him. He then returned to the cockpit and briefly pulled back on the controls as the aircraft continued descending toward the ground.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 lost approximately 16,625 feet of altitude in around 30 seconds during the incident.

Two off-duty pilots traveling aboard the flight subsequently took control of the aircraft, stabilized it and later diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Questions about the cabin crew intensified after other passengers said some flight attendants asked them to release al-Hammami after he had been restrained with headphone cords and plastic ties.

“They asked us to untie the terrorist — we had no idea why,” passenger Tzvika Manes said.

Daniel Schlichter, who was seated near the cockpit, said the request immediately alarmed the Israelis.

“They told us to release the terrorist, and we immediately became suspicious of them,” he said.

The passengers said an argument followed, with crew members expressing concern that the restrained suspect could be seriously harmed.

Manes said the Israelis had no intention of killing al-Hammami.

“We just wanted him not to kill us,” he said.

The passengers consequently restricted the movements of some crew members and placed one of their own near the cockpit while the reserve pilots operated the aircraft.

Hayun’s account, however, also includes details that could support an innocent explanation for at least some of the crew’s actions.

He said the white-shirted crew member standing at the cockpit door did not attempt to stop him when he moved the man aside. Later, another flight crew member approached the cockpit and was permitted to enter after the captain indicated that he trusted him.

The passengers also said the cabin crew eventually returned to their duties and helped calm people aboard the aircraft.

Flydubai has said it cannot discuss the crew’s conduct while the investigation remains underway and that it is cooperating fully with government authorities and regulators.

The UAE formally classified the incident as an attempted terrorist attack on Saturday.

UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said investigators had established that the co-pilot “attempted to carry out a terrorist act” and began executing his plan while the aircraft was in flight.

Investigators say al-Hammami attacked Machchhar inside the cockpit with a crash axe — an emergency tool normally kept aboard aircraft for use during serious accidents — and attempted to gain control of the flight controls.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar managed to reach and unlock the cockpit door.

The captain later said al-Hammami had asked for permission to pray shortly before launching the attack.

“The co-pilot asked permission to pray, which is something normal,” Machchhar recalled. “Out of respect, I looked forward, and suddenly I was hit hard on the head.”

As the blows continued and the aircraft began to descend, Machchhar realized he was being deliberately attacked.

“I told myself that if I didn’t act now, I would die,” he said.

The UAE investigation is examining al-Hammami’s motives, communications, digital devices and possible connections to other individuals or organizations.

An Israeli investigative team has traveled to the UAE to participate in the multinational inquiry. Israeli officials currently assess that al-Hammami acted without a network directly assisting him aboard the aircraft, although the Emirati investigation into the other crew members remains open.

Authorities are also examining how al-Hammami was hired by Flydubai despite previously being removed from flying duties in Oman amid concerns about extremist views.

He had reportedly served aboard flights to Israel before the attempted attack, despite being an Omani national. Oman does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

Al-Hammami was detained after the aircraft landed safely in Saudi Arabia and was subsequently transferred to the UAE.

The Emirati attorney-general said investigators are continuing to examine “the full circumstances, motives and any links related to the incident,” along with physical and digital evidence.