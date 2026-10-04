WATCH: Rare footage shows former Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and his successor Hashem Safieddine

Nearly two years after Israel eliminated longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and his successor Hashem Safieddine, newly published footage shows the pair smiling and chatting together.

New footage of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah with his cousin and successor Hashem Safi al-Din has surfaced for the first time.

It comes on the second anniversary of their elimination in Dahiyeh, Beirut, where both were killed within a single week.@kaisos1987…

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 3, 2026