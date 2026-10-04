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WATCH: Rare footage shows former Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and his successor Hashem Safieddine

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Nearly two years after Israel eliminated longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and his successor Hashem Safieddine, newly published footage shows the pair smiling and chatting together.

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