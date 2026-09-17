Ex-Shin Bet official: Israelis, carry your guns on Yom Kippur

People praying for forgivness (Selichot), at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, early on September 24, 2023, on the eve of Atonement, or Yom Kippur, the most important day in the Jewish calendar. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The former Shin Bet official urged synagogue leaders to ensure armed worshippers are present.

By World Israel News Staff

A former senior Shin Bet official issued a public warning Thursday urging Israelis who hold gun permits to carry their weapons during the upcoming Yom Kippur holiday, saying they could help defend worshippers against potential terror attacks.

In a Thursday morning interview broadcast on Radio 103 FM, Arik Barbing, who served as head of the Shin Bet’s Cyber Division as well as its Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria district operations, urged Israelis not to let their guard down on the holiest day of the Jewish year.

Yom Kippur begins at sundown on Sunday, September 20, and is traditionally marked by large prayer services in synagogues across Israel. Barbing cautioned that the services could potentially be targeted by terrorists.

“It is impossible to provide airtight security for every synagogue,” Barbing warned, citing previous terror attacks that have taken place at synagogues over the years.

In what he described as an appeal to the public, Barbing emphasized the importance of armed civilians being present at synagogues to provide an additional layer of protection.

“There are many more weapons in civilian hands now than there were in the past. Synagogue leaders should make sure that armed people come. This is the minimum. It is a matter of saving lives,” Barbing said.

He added that Israel is currently “in a very sensitive security situation, and that synagogues are targets for terrorists who may carry out attacks. I think gun owners are the first line of defense for those worshipers. That is the solution at the moment.”

His comments come amid heightened security concerns surrounding the holiday, when millions of Israelis traditionally attend synagogue services and much of the country shuts down for the day.

Barbing nevertheless expressed confidence in Israel’s security forces and their ability to respond to threats emanating from Judea and Samaria.

“The IDF and the security forces are in control there and can reach any point, at any time. Arrests are carried out every night, from… Jenin to the South Hebron Hills,” Barbing said.

He contrasted the current security situation in the area with the circumstances that preceded the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel.

“The IDF is operating deep inside the territory, and there is [anti-terror operational] activity [being carried out] there. That was not the case on October 7,” he said.