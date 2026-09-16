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WATCH: Houthi forces shoot down Saudi F-15 fighter jet

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In a dramatic escalation of hostilities between the Houthis of Yemen and Saudi Arabia, an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the Saudi Royal Air Force was shot down over the Marib province in Yemen.

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