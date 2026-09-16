WATCH: Houthi forces shoot down Saudi F-15 fighter jet

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities between the Houthis of Yemen and Saudi Arabia, an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the Saudi Royal Air Force was shot down over the Marib province in Yemen.

WATCH: Yemen's Houthis release footage claiming to show the shootdown and wreckage of a Saudi F-15 fighter jet in Marib province. pic.twitter.com/GCDX3gQv2C — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 16, 2026