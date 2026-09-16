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WATCH: Additional footage from IDF raids on Ali Taher Ridge

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The IDF has published new footage from raids inside Ali al-Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon, where dozens of Hezbollah terrorists were embedded and gradually eliminated.

The IDF recently destroyed the underground complex, which was built with Iranian funds and expertise.

 

 

 

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