WATCH: Additional footage from IDF raids on Ali Taher Ridge September 16, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-additional-footage-from-idf-raids-on-ali-taher-ridge/ Email Print The IDF has published new footage from raids inside Ali al-Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon, where dozens of Hezbollah terrorists were embedded and gradually eliminated. The IDF recently destroyed the underground complex, which was built with Iranian funds and expertise. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/bkGvM1HjuqwHaBlU.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/B1-LyiZaFIOa4sa3.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/LhZ4-ypM1bmsoPdh.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/iLBd7K26AF85kaNF.mp4 HezbollahIDFLebanon