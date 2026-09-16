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WATCH: IDF eliminates Nukhba terrorist responsible for abducting three IDF soldiers on Oct. 7

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Jihad Samih Mahmoud Ismail, a Hamas Nukhba squad commander involved in the October 7 abductions of Cpt. Omer Neutra, Sgt. Nimrod Cohen, and Sgt. Oz Daniel, was killed in an airstrike in Khan Younis.

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