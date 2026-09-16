WATCH: IDF eliminates Nukhba terrorist responsible for abducting three IDF soldiers on Oct. 7 September 16, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-eliminates-nukhba-terrorist-responsible-for-abducting-three-idf-soldiers-on-oct-7/ Email Print Jihad Samih Mahmoud Ismail, a Hamas Nukhba squad commander involved in the October 7 abductions of Cpt. Omer Neutra, Sgt. Nimrod Cohen, and Sgt. Oz Daniel, was killed in an airstrike in Khan Younis. A Hamas commander who invaded Israel during the October 7 onslaught and took part in abducting tank soldiers was killed in a strike in the southern Gaza Strip last week, the military announces. The strike on Thursday in Khan Younis killed Jihad Samih Mahmoud Ismail, identified… pic.twitter.com/YAyQH0x7ne — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 16, 2026 GazaHamashostageIDF