Why are Thai authorities investigating Chabad after terror threat?

View of an infinity pool at a hotel in Koh Samui, Thailand. October 07, 2022. (Flash90/Miriam Alster)

Police in Phuket are reportedly reviewing Chabad’s commercial, construction and land permits.

By World Israel News Staff

Thai police have launched an investigation into the Chabad of Phuket, just days after the Jewish outreach organization was forced to cancel a planned holiday meal due to credible terror threats.

Chabad provides kosher food, Shabbat services and other religious services to Jews and Israelis traveling or living in areas without an established Jewish presence, including Thailand.

The investigation comes shortly after Chabad of Phuket was forced to cancel its annual Rosh Hashanah dinner at the last minute. The event was expected to host approximately 2,000 Jewish guests but was called off following credible antisemitic terror threats, including threats reportedly connected to a nearby anti-Israel rally.

Rather than focusing solely on the threats against the Jewish community, however, Thai authorities have turned their attention to Chabad itself.

According to a report by Hebrew-language outlet Kikar HaShabat, Phuket Deputy Governor and provincial spokesman Romdon Hayiawa confirmed that Thai authorities were examining a number of legal matters concerning Chabad’s presence in the region.

The review will reportedly include the organization’s licenses for commercial activities, as well as construction and land permits.

The investigation comes amid growing anti-Israel sentiment in Thailand. Numerous anti-Israel rallies have been held across the country in recent weeks, while a prominent Thai commentator has promoted conspiracy theories alleging that Israelis are purchasing large amounts of land in Thailand and planning to take over the country.

Chabad emissaries have maintained a presence in Thailand for decades, providing religious and community services to Jewish visitors who might otherwise have limited access to them.

Rabbi Nechemya Wilhelm, a Chabad emissary in Thailand, addressed the investigation in a media statement and emphasized the organization’s long-standing relationship with the country.

“We have been in Thailand for 30 years, and throughout those years we have personally experienced the special hospitality of the Thai people,” Rabbi Nechemya Wilhelm, a Chabad emissary in Thailand, said in a media statement addressing the investigation.

“Our Chabad Houses are completely legal in every respect. We are very careful to abide by the laws of the country and to respect the local authorities and the citizens of Thailand. We therefore have full confidence that the matters currently being examined will be reviewed objectively and that everything will be found to be in order.”