German-Israeli joint venture unveils new airborne vehicle for special forces September 16, 2026 The TAHR light airborne combat vehicle. (X Screenshot)(X Screenshot)German-Israeli joint venture unveils new airborne vehicle for special forces Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/german-israeli-joint-venture-unveils-new-airborne-vehicle-for-special-forces/ Email Print The vehicle allows clear operator visibility and can carry various weapon systems. By David Israel, TPS Flensburg Technology Systems (FTS), a joint venture between Germany’s FFG and Israel’s IAI/ELTA, on Monday presented its new TAHR light airborne tactical vehicle to Germany’s KSK Special Forces Command at the KSK Defense Symposium in Altensteig-Wart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. Built on a combat-proven, all-terrain platform adapted for KSK’s requirements, the vehicle comes in combat and support variants. The vehicle allows clear operator visibility and can carry various weapon systems; two units fit inside a single CH-47 Chinook for rapid deployment. Germany’s BAAINBw equipment office signed a framework agreement with FTS in October 2025 for up to 200 vehicles, and the pre-series unveiling came ahead of schedule. KSK Commander Brig. Gen. Andreas Kühne called the vehicle “air-droppable and ready for deployment in any terrain.” At the same time, IAI CEO Guy Bar Lev described Germany as a long-term strategic defense partner spanning air, sea, and land cooperation. GermanyIsraelMilitary technology