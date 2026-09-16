German-Israeli joint venture unveils new airborne vehicle for special forces

The vehicle allows clear operator visibility and can carry various weapon systems.

By David Israel, TPS

Flensburg Technology Systems (FTS), a joint venture between Germany’s FFG and Israel’s IAI/ELTA, on Monday presented its new TAHR light airborne tactical vehicle to Germany’s KSK Special Forces Command at the KSK Defense Symposium in Altensteig-Wart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

Built on a combat-proven, all-terrain platform adapted for KSK’s requirements, the vehicle comes in combat and support variants.

The vehicle allows clear operator visibility and can carry various weapon systems; two units fit inside a single CH-47 Chinook for rapid deployment.

Germany’s BAAINBw equipment office signed a framework agreement with FTS in October 2025 for up to 200 vehicles, and the pre-series unveiling came ahead of schedule.

KSK Commander Brig. Gen. Andreas Kühne called the vehicle “air-droppable and ready for deployment in any terrain.”

At the same time, IAI CEO Guy Bar Lev described Germany as a long-term strategic defense partner spanning air, sea, and land cooperation.