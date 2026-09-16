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WATCH: IDF commandos rappel onto Hebron rooftop in raid

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Incredible footage shows IDF special forces rappelling from a hovering helicopter onto a rooftop in Hebron, presumably conducting an arrest operation, with the military yet to comment.

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