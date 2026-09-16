WATCH: IDF commandos rappel onto Hebron rooftop in raid

Incredible footage shows IDF special forces rappelling from a hovering helicopter onto a rooftop in Hebron, presumably conducting an arrest operation, with the military yet to comment.

IDF forces rappelling from a helicopter a short while ago during an operation in the village of Yatta, south of Hebron. pic.twitter.com/tsaq6N8BbQ — Eli Afriat 🇮🇱 (@EliAfriatISR) September 15, 2026