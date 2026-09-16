WATCH: IDF commandos rappel onto Hebron rooftop in raid September 16, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-commandos-rappel-onto-hebron-rooftop-in-raid/ Email Print Incredible footage shows IDF special forces rappelling from a hovering helicopter onto a rooftop in Hebron, presumably conducting an arrest operation, with the military yet to comment. IDF forces rappelling from a helicopter a short while ago during an operation in the village of Yatta, south of Hebron. pic.twitter.com/tsaq6N8BbQ — Eli Afriat 🇮🇱 (@EliAfriatISR) September 15, 2026 ‼️An Israeli military operation is underway above the Yatta courthouse in southern Hebron. pic.twitter.com/kq2TUaOa59 — Silent Politics◾️ (@silentpolitics1) September 15, 2026 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/VIDEO-2026-09-16-02-03-12.mp4 CounterterrorismHebronIDF