US, Houthis hold Oman talks as terror group says it won’t target American, Israeli vessels

Houthi supporters hold a rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, July 17, 2026, against the Saudi-led coalition. Banner in Arabic reads, "All Saudi oil facilities are targets to our missiles and drones." (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)

Washington and the Houthis have previously negotiated despite the group’s designation by the United States as a terrorist organization.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Houthi representatives told US officials during talks in Oman over the weekend that the Iran-backed terrorist group would not attack American vessels or Israeli ships, five sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

The meeting, mediated by Oman, was held at the US Embassy in Muscat shortly after the Houthis seized strategic positions on the Red Sea coast, including the city of Mokha.

Two sources said the Houthi delegation reaffirmed its commitment to a ceasefire reached with Washington in 2025 and said the group did not intend to strike US vessels.

Commercial shipping was also discussed. A Yemeni source said the Houthis pledged to refrain from attacking Israeli ships and other commercial vessels, except those belonging to Saudi Arabia.

Washington and the Houthis have previously negotiated despite the group’s designation by the United States as a terrorist organization.

Their most recent agreement was reached in May 2025 after US forces struck Houthi targets in an effort to stop attacks interfering with Red Sea shipping.

The weekend discussions have not been publicly detailed. Asked whether the meeting had taken place, the State Department did not confirm it.

A spokesperson instead said that maintaining freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and preventing the export of terrorism from the Middle East were core US interests.

Senior Houthi official Mohammad Abdulsalam, who is based in Muscat and is under US sanctions, was among the participants, one source said. Another source said Abdelmalik al-Ajiri, also a senior Houthi official, attended.

The meeting came as tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia have escalated. President Donald Trump has said the Houthis asked the United States not to become involved in their conflict with the kingdom.

Last week, Axios reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman requested US military assistance against the Houthis, but Trump declined.

Neither Abdulsalam nor Oman’s embassy in Washington responded to requests for comment.