Israeli lawyer seeks Shin Bet probe into identities of soldiers featured in Gaza documentary

If they are genuine soldiers serving in sensitive, classified positions and have violated security restrictions, they should be identified and prosecuted.

By David Israel, TPS

A documentary featuring anonymous Israeli soldiers and intelligence personnel alleging that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) deliberately targets civilians in Gaza has prompted a demand for a security investigation into the identities of those appearing in the film.

In a letter, Attorney Yotam Eyal, CEO of the Legal Forum for Israel, asked Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Director Maj. Gen. (res.) David Zini to determine whether the participants are genuine IDF personnel serving in classified positions and, if so, whether they violated security restrictions.

The Forum is an Israeli nonprofit that uses legal and public advocacy to promote what it describes as Israel’s national and security interests.

The request comes amid a dispute between the filmmakers and the IDF over allegations made in NAZA, a documentary directed by Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor.

The film features anonymous testimonies from 24 Israeli military and intelligence personnel who describe how Israel identifies and targets people in Gaza.

The documentary’s participants allege that the IDF uses intelligence systems and artificial intelligence in ways that contribute to the targeting of civilians in Gaza.

They accuse Israel of violating international law and allege that the military deliberately targets civilians.

Some of the participants present themselves as having served in sensitive or classified positions, including positions connected to intelligence gathering and military targeting.

If they are genuine soldiers serving in sensitive, classified positions and have violated security restrictions, they should be identified and prosecuted, Eyal’s letter argued.

If the participants are not soldiers, he said, Israel should establish that the claims attributed to them are fabricated.

“In either scenario, Israel has a clear security interest in identifying the individuals featured in the film,” Eyal wrote.

Eyal cited sections of Israel’s General Security Service Law that could provide for Shin Bet oversight, particularly Section 7(b)(3), which includes issues of security classifications and personnel suitability.

The IDF has challenged the filmmakers to provide the military with a full copy of the documentary.

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Monday that the military had reviewed material released publicly but had not seen the full film.

Defrin described some of the film’s claims as “untrue” and “distorted,” saying the IDF was prepared to address them on the basis of evidence.

The military specifically rejected an allegation that Israel approved a Gaza strike while anticipating as many as 500 civilian deaths, calling the claim “completely false.”

The IDF said it had never planned, approved or carried out such a strike.

The military also challenged the documentary’s use of anonymous sources, saying their identities, military service and involvement in the events described could not be independently verified.

It rejected an allegation that artificial intelligence determines which targets are struck, saying targeting decisions are made by human personnel.

“NAZA,” whose title is a Hebrew acronym referring to collateral damage, was produced by The Guardian, a British daily newspaper. The film received a Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival.

The dispute over “NAZA” comes against the backdrop of the Gaza war, which began after Hamas-led terrorists attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking 252 Israelis and foreigners hostage.