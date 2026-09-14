IDF chief orders legal action review over ‘NAZA,’ condemns ‘blood libels’

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir addresses senior commanders during a military conference held at the Israeli Air Force’s Ramat David Base, April 27, 2026. (IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

Zamir: “This is a campaign against Israel, not only against the IDF.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ordered the military on Monday to explore legal action over the documentary “NAZA” and investigate whether classified information was leaked to its creators, accusing the Venice jury prize-winning film of advancing false claims that could endanger Israeli troops.

The order followed an urgent meeting with senior IDF officials, including the deputy chief of staff, head of the Operations Directorate, Military Advocate General, Israeli Air Force commander, Unit 8200 commander and IDF spokesperson.

Zamir described the documentary as being “based on blood libels, a deliberate distortion of reality and false and grave accusations against IDF soldiers and commanders.”

“This is a campaign against Israel, not only against the IDF. It adopts the narratives of Israel-haters. This is a dangerous attempt to deny us the legitimacy to defend ourselves against the worst of our enemies — and to genuinely endanger IDF soldiers and commanders,” he said.

The IDF will establish a team to consider legal options involving the film and its participants, formulate responses to its allegations and examine whether classified materials used in its production were improperly disclosed.

The military also specifically rejected an allegation that it considered a Gaza strike in which approximately 500 civilians were expected to die.

“No strike was ever planned, approved or carried out in which the IDF expected such a number of civilians, or even a number approaching it, to be killed,” the IDF said, adding that no credible allegation during the war involved an Israeli strike killing close to 500 people.

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin asked filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor to provide the military with access to the full documentary so it could address its claims individually.

Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar separately asked the Interior Ministry to determine whether Abraham and Szor could be stripped of their Israeli citizenship and to investigate whether the acquisition or publication of materials in the film could amount to treason or assistance to an enemy during wartime.

“NAZA,” which the filmmakers say is based on testimony from 24 IDF soldiers and officers, won the jury prize at the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday after receiving a nearly 25-minute ovation at its premiere last Thursday.