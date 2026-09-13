The Islamist regime of Iran is wounded — here is how to finish it

Smoke rises from the Iranian internal security headquarters in Tehran following an Israel Air Force strike on June 18, 2025. Credit: X Screenshot.

Here is what might be done to complete the elimination of this brutal, predatory regime.

By Majid Rafizadeh, Gatestone Institute

For a start, it is essential not to buy into the Iranian regime’s staged display of defiant statements.

They all aim to convince the world that nothing has changed and that the regime remains firmly in control.

The desired audience is most likely the Iranian people being held hostage and the United States and Israel, to persuade them to abandon a campaign that, in reality, is bringing the country to its knees.

Do not buy this act. The regime is fighting for its survival, presumably to outlast either the US midterm elections or, second best, the term of President Donald J. Trump.

“The main task,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified the situation, “is to bring down the terror regime in Iran. We are very close to that. We know that the entire axis will ultimately collapse.”

The Iranian currency, the rial, has spiraled out of control, plunging in a matter of weeks from roughly 1.8 million to more than 2.3 million against the U.S. dollar and repeatedly setting historic lows.

It ranks among the world’s least valuable currencies. Since Trump returned to office, the rial has lost more than half its value, and the free-market rate continues to drop daily. Inflation compounds the disaster.

Official figures hover near 88% year-on-year, while Trump has cited levels as high as 300%. Iranians report that prices of basic food and essentials rise 20 or 30 percent from one day to the next.

The Iranian economy appears on the verge of collapse.

Here is what might be done to complete the elimination of this brutal, predatory regime.

One of the most effective methods Israel used to weaken Hezbollah and Hamas was the systematic targeting and removal of leadership.

Trump started to use the same tactic, then stopped. Reapplying it would deliver a helpful message that the regime cannot continue on its current path.

If the US is concerned that then there might not be anyone with whom to make a “deal,” the US should not be looking for a deal.

A “deal” will not be honored by Iran, anyway. The US should be looking for unconditional surrender.

Iran’s rulers, who have murdered an estimated 100,000 of their own citizens, clearly could not care less if a million oil tankers are hit or if “ordinary Iranians” cannot buy food or fuel.

Whatever happened to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s threat to reclaim for the people of Iran their leaders’ secret bank accounts in the British Virgin Islands and $100 million in villas?

Secondary sanctions—actions on any third party still facilitating Iranian revenues—as planned by Bessent, should be tightened and enforced without exception.

Additionally, the military campaign might expand beyond the Strait of Hormuz and other targets. Iran is rapidly restoring its nuclear program at Pickaxe Mountain and rebuilding its ballistic-missile arsenal.

There are reports of ongoing activity at deeply buried nuclear-related sites. Every place involved in nuclear weapons development or missile manufacturing should be struck.

Third, European countries, Gulf states, and other Middle Eastern nations need to be pressed to sever all remaining diplomatic and economic ties with Iran—or face unfortunate consequences.

The United Arab Emirates, after Iran targeted its territory with missiles and drones, once again highlighted the decisive, farsighted leadership of President Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan to cut trade and financial relations with Iran.

Severing relations with Iran’s regime should become the standard.

It would be a blessing to eliminate this Islamist regime—and as soon as we can.

It has spread terrorism, anti-Americanism, antisemitism, and the sickening repression of a great people for nearly five decades. The opportunity is here. Let us get it done.