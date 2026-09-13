WATCH: CENTCOM chief dismisses munitions shortage concerns

CENTCOM Chief Adm. Brad Cooper dismissed reports the U.S. is running low on munitions and interceptors, saying he is not concerned about the possibility of future threats.

CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper: I’m not concerned at all about a shortage of munitions. We’re well-armed and ready for any contingency. Asked if he was worried about future threats: “I’m not.” pic.twitter.com/K4Gk0fScap — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 13, 2026