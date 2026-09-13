Germany charges seven suspected Hamas terrorists over planned attacks in Berlin, Vienna

Expected to be one of Germany’s most significant terrorism trials in years, the case is now before the state-security division of Berlin’s highest state court, placing the alleged Hamas plot under intense judicial and public scrutiny.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

German authorities on Friday charged seven suspected members of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas over an alleged plot to carry out coordinated attacks in Berlin and Vienna on the second anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel.

According to Germany’s federal prosecutors, Hamas operatives had planned to carry out attacks simultaneously or in close succession around Oct. 7 last year, targeting Israeli and Jewish interests in the two European capitals on the second anniversary of the terrorist group’s invasion of southern Israel.

German officials uncovered an international weapons-procurement network that moved pistols, an automatic rifle, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition through Denmark, Germany, and Austria, with Israeli diplomats, Jewish community centers, and pro-Israel demonstrations identified as key targets.

Now, the seven men remain in pretrial detention, accused of procuring weapons for future attacks in Europe, belonging to a foreign terrorist organization, and taking part in preparations for acts of violence endangering the state.

As part of a months-long probe into the terrorist group’s activities, German authorities determined that Hamas operatives in Lebanon played a key role in directing this weapons network, overseeing procurement channels that linked members of the operation across Europe.

Investigators traced the weapons to two separate routes across Europe, with one leading to the cache in Berlin and the other taking five handguns and ammunition from Copenhagen through Berlin before reaching Vienna, where they were hidden in a rented storage unit with clothing and other equipment.

Local law enforcement managed to arrest three suspects in Berlin just six days before the planned attacks, intercepting them during the handover of a weapons cache allegedly prepared for the operation.

According to court documents obtained by German newspaper Welt, one of the suspects filmed a claim-of-responsibility video in August 2025, threatening revenge attacks in Europe in the name of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing.

Expected to be one of Germany’s most significant terrorism trials in years, the case is now before the state-security division of Berlin’s highest state court, placing the alleged Hamas plot under intense judicial and public scrutiny.

Earlier this year, four men were sentenced to prison in Berlin for operating a covert Hamas weapons-stockpiling network across Europe in preparation for potential terrorist attacks—a landmark ruling marking the first time a German court convicted members of the Palestinian terrorist group under the country’s terrorism laws.

The court determined the men, aged 36 to 58, had acted as foreign operatives for the al-Qassam Brigades and had already helped establish several firearms caches across Europe, sentencing them to four and a half to six years in prison for membership in a foreign terrorist organization and related charges.

German authorities found the stockpiles were meant for attacks on Israeli, Jewish, or other targets across Europe over an extended period, with sites discovered in multiple countries, including Germany, Poland, Bulgaria, and Denmark.

Hamas, long supported by the Iranian regime as well as Qatar and Turkey, is designated as a terrorist organization by the European Union and several other Western countries, including the United States.

However, the terrorist group has not been officially classified as such under German law, making this latest ruling especially important because it sets a legal precedent allowing membership in the group to be treated as a criminal offense.

In recent months, German authorities have arrested several more suspects tied to alleged Hamas arms-procurement efforts, with the weapons said to be intended for attacks on Israeli or Jewish sites in Germany and across Europe.

In November, federal prosecutors uncovered and arrested a suspected Hamas terrorist cell with at least five members accused of plotting attacks on Israeli or Jewish targets.

Hamas has repeatedly denied any connection to these criminal networks, calling the allegations of its involvement ‘baseless.”

However, experts have warned that the group has expanded its terrorist operations beyond the Middle East, exploiting a well-established network of weapons caches, criminal alliances, and covert infrastructure quietly built across Europe over the years.