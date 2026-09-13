WATCH: Bill Maher offers moral clarity on anti-Israel lies September 13, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-bill-maher-offers-moral-clarity-on-anti-israel-lies/ Email Print Bill Maher pushed back on anti-Israel claims of genocide and colonization, citing historical facts that critics of Israel routinely ignore or glossed over entirely. Bill Maher on the genocide lie. pic.twitter.com/cpEz2qupkj — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) September 12, 2026 Bill MaherGazaGenocide