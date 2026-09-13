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WATCH: Man waving Palestinian flag invades Yankee Stadium field on 9/11 anniversary

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At almost exactly 9:11 p.m. on the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, a man waving a Palestinian flag stormed the field during the Yankees-Mets game, prompting boos and thrown beer cans from the crowd before security apprehended him.

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