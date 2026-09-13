WATCH: Man waving Palestinian flag invades Yankee Stadium field on 9/11 anniversary September 13, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-man-waving-palestinian-flag-invades-yankee-stadium-field/ Email Print At almost exactly 9:11 p.m. on the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, a man waving a Palestinian flag stormed the field during the Yankees-Mets game, prompting boos and thrown beer cans from the crowd before security apprehended him. A fan just ran onto the field with a Palestine flag. The time he ran on the field 9:11 PM. pic.twitter.com/kcfszJZhf5 — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) September 12, 2026 A man waving a Palestinian flag storms the field at Yankee Stadium during the Yankees-Mets game on the 25th anniversary of 9/11. Video shows security chasing him down and tackling him as fans reportedly throw beer cans while he is escorted away. The disruption happened around… pic.twitter.com/p1JAjGAQCR — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 12, 2026 Security tackles a fan who ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium at 9:11 p.m. with a Palestinian flag. Fans threw beer cans at him once security got him beyond the outfield wall. pic.twitter.com/bxmXAWv7DX — Brendan Kuty 🧟♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) September 12, 2026 anti-IsraelPalestinian flagYankees