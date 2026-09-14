‘How can anyone support Hamas?’ Fauda’s October 7 recreation shocks viewers worldwide

Fauda has turned the horrors of October 7 into a global television moment, with episodes recreating the Hamas-led massacre, leaving viewers around the world shocked, sleepless, and questioning how little they understood about what happened in Israel. Episodes 7 and 8 scored 9.3 on IMDb, while the series raced into Netflix’s top 10 in 43 countries within a single day.

From Germany and the Netherlands to Britain, Brazil, India, and the US, viewers described the episodes as heartbreaking and almost unbearable to watch. “Can someone please erase my memory of this episode?” one Indian viewer wrote. Another asked how, after seeing what Hamas did, there could still be people supporting the terrorist group. A British viewer wrote simply: “This will stay with me forever.”

The scenes carried an even heavier weight for Fauda’s Israeli team. Actor Idan Amedi was seriously wounded fighting in Gaza, while production member Matan Meir was killed in the war. And for some viewers, even Fauda’s brutal recreation did not go far enough: the reality of October 7, they argued, was far worse than anything television could show.