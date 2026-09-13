Historic runway show for New York Fashion Week centers on Jewish identity, pride

The fashion show was co-produced by EPN Fashion Week in coordination with the Israeli Consulate in New York.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

A runway show that took place in New York City on Thursday night as part of New York Fashion Week was the first-of-its-kind to celebrate Jewish and Israeli designers from around the world who showcased a wide range of looks that expressed Jewish pride.

The event, titled “I Love Jewish Girls,” was the first Jewish-themed runaway show at New York Fashion Week, according to organizers, who also noted that the majority of the models were Jewish.

Artist and designer Elizabeth Sutton opened the runway show at Léman Ballroom wearing a stunning gown and matching headpiece by Israeli brand Shani, while other designers and brands featured on the runway included tailor Yosel Tiefenbrun, Aviad Arik Herman, Mikael Aghal, Yaron Minkowski, Shalosh, Miriya Love, Tomer Peretz, and Tribe True Tradition.

The 18 designers showcased at the event hailed from Israel, Brazil, Mexico, and across the US.

The models included former Miss Haifa 2024 Daniela Sonnenfeld, actress Jenny Anne Hochberg, the recently titled Miss Universe Israel Danielle Yablonka, rapper Kosha Dillz, activist Zach Sage Fox, and philanthropist Ari Ackerman.

The runway show, which drew about 500 people in attendance, was divided into segments that showcased different looks, from modest attire to ready-to-wear and couture.

The featured items included sweaters that said “Stop Antisemitism” and “chutzpah,” shirts with the message “I love Jewish boys,” apparel featuring the Star of David and the Israeli flag, swimsuits with Jewish symbols, and a dress that resembled a tallit worn by Jewish men while praying.

Fern Mallis, who created New York Fashion Week, was among those in attendance, as well as 10-year-old fashion designer Max Alexander.

Jewish Mexican artist Alejandro Glatt has several artworks that feature the message “I Love Jewish Girls” and formulated the concept for the runway show following an experience in late May at Miami Swim Week.

“One of my friends asked me to make a bikini with my art and he was set to debut the swimwear at Miami Swim Week,” Glatt told the audience at Thursday night’s event.

“Two weeks before the show, I got a call and they told me, ‘Your art is too political; we need to cancel you and we cannot have you in the show anymore.’”

Glatt was still determined to show his designs and organized his own show at Miami Swim Week, where he also showcased the work of other Jewish designers.

After his success in Miami, he decided to bring the “I Love Jewish Girls” runway show to New York Fashion Week.

Thursday night’s event was organized by Glatt in collaboration with Tobi Rubinstein, a leading figure in the fashion industry.

The fashion show was co-produced by EPN Fashion Week in coordination with the Israeli Consulate in New York.

“We’re not screaming in the streets with hatred and propaganda. We are walking the runway to remind the world that Judaism and fashion are intricately interwoven, from 7th Avenue in New York City to the streets of Tel Aviv,” Rubinstein told The Algemeiner.

“There’s a reason why there’s a statute on 7th Avenue of an old man with a yarmulke [hunched] over a sewing machine. That wasn’t put there just recently or after Oct. 7 … And we’re living at a time when the fashion industry is also subject to a lot of antisemitism. So, what do we do? We don’t hide. We go, ‘I love Jewish girls,’ bold and in your face.”

Thursday night’s event included special performances by Israeli singer and cantor Dudu Fisher and Iranian-American singer Ghazal Mizrahi, who sang in both Hebrew and Farsi.

A handful of Jewish vendors were also present, and the evening ended with a shofar blowing to welcome in the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah that starts on Friday night.

“I think this is the time that we have to show off and stand up, not just for ourselves but also for Israel,” Fisher told The Algemeiner exclusively backstage before performing “Hatikvah,” “God Bless America,” and “Jerusalem of Gold.”

“We [the Jews] are here to stay forever,” he added. “For 2,000 years they are trying to kill us, slaughter us, rape us, and—we’re [still] here. And we’re going to be here for many, many years.”

“In the current atmosphere of rising antisemitism, this event demonstrates our resilience and the strength of the Jewish and Israeli spirit,” Yael Hashavit, head of the cultural affairs department for the Israeli Consulate in New York, said while addressing the audience.

“We never break. We continue to show our neshama [soul], our spirit, and our ability to create beauty and express our feelings through color, fabric, and imagination. And we are good at it.”