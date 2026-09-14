Trump reveals end of his friendship with Tucker Carlson – ‘I dumped him’

US President Donald Trump stands onstage with former ally Tucker Carlson during a campaign rally, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump responds to Carlson’s attacks on him, including suggestion he is “the Antichrist,” but declines to criticize Vice President JD Vance for maintaining ties to the far-right pundit.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump said he cut off Tucker Carlson several months ago after concluding that the former Fox News host had crossed a line with a series of attacks and controversial remarks.

Speaking with New York radio host Sid Rosenberg, Trump described his relationship with Carlson as having been repeatedly on and off over the years and characterized the commentator as “inconsistent” and a “fair weather guy.” Trump then said he ultimately decided he had had enough.

“You know, I’ve known Tucker Carlson for a long time, and my relationship with him was on and off for years, very on and off,” Trump said.

“He’s very inconsistent. And maybe I am too, but I’m telling you, he’s very inconsistent.”

“I dumped him a few months ago because I just felt it was inappropriate. He was saying, bad things, very bad things,” Trump said.

Trump indicated that his decision went beyond Carlson’s increasingly harsh attacks on him personally. He singled out Carlson’s criticism of conservative Jewish commentator Mark Levin, saying he considered Levin “fantastic” and disliked the way Carlson had gone after him and others.

Trump added that he and Carlson had always had a “very bumpy relationship” and said the two never shared particularly strong personal chemistry.

The comments came as Carlson’s continued friendship with Vice President JD Vance has become an issue inside Republican politics, particularly among Jewish conservatives concerned about Carlson’s rhetoric on Israel and Jews.

Vance publicly addressed the controversy earlier this month after being pressed about why he had not distanced himself from Carlson.

The vice president acknowledged significant disagreements but rejected the idea that political differences should determine personal friendships.

“Tucker is a friend, despite the fact that we disagree on a number of things,” Vance said, adding that he would not “throw friends under the bus” because of political disputes.

Vance made the remarks days after appearing before the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, where questions about Carlson and Vance’s relationship with him had emerged as a source of tension.

Vance has increasingly been viewed as a likely contender for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination, making his relationships with competing factions of the conservative movement more politically consequential.

Trump, however, stopped short of criticizing Vance for remaining friends with Carlson.

When Rosenberg warned that the association could become a problem for the vice president in a future presidential campaign, Trump largely avoided commenting on Vance and instead focused on explaining why his own relationship with Carlson had ended.

Carlson emerged as one of the most prominent right-wing opponents of Trump’s war with Iran, arguing that military intervention contradicted the “America First” principles on which Trump built much of his political movement. In March, after Carlson sharply condemned the decision to go to war, Trump publicly declared that the commentator was no longer aligned with MAGA.

“Tucker has lost his way,” Trump said at the time.

Carlson subsequently escalated his criticism of the president. Following an Easter social-media post in which Trump used religious imagery while threatening Iran, Carlson accused him of mocking Christianity.

“He’s mocking Jesus. He’s making fun of Christianity,” Carlson said during an April episode of his show.

Days later, Carlson raised an even more provocative theological question while discussing Trump’s religious imagery: “Could this be the Antichrist? Well, who knows?” He later denied during a New York Times interview that he had characterized Trump that way, before being confronted with a recording of his own remarks.

During Friday’s interview, Rosenberg raised Carlson’s comments while suggesting Vance needed to distance himself from Carlson.

“If he really wants to win in 2028, beyond the issue of Jews with Tucker Carlson, Tucker Carlson also called you ‘the Antichrist,’” Rosenberg said.

“So if I’m a Trump supporter and I’m Jewish, JD Vance needs to be careful. That’s my advice to him, Mr. President.”